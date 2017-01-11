Imran urges MPs’ scrutiny under articles 62, 63 to save Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has said that his struggle was not to become the prime minister.

While talking to the media after his party’s consultative session at Banigala in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stressed that Pakistan should survive no matter any parliamentarian survives or not after scrutiny under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Imran said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement in parliament on the Panama Papers was a complete lie. He said Panama was an issue of Pakistanis which had put a question mark on the credibility of the prime minister. He said according to NAB, Rs12 billion corruption was being committed in the country daily.

Imran said it was bad luck of the Sharif brothers that proof of PM’s involvement in illegally stashing of wealth abroad were now in the Panama Papers. The PTI chief said the names of PM’s children appeared in newspapers worldwide for their secret wealth abroad. Nawaz Sharif didn’t care about the nation’s wealth at all, he alleged.

Imran said he wasn’t making efforts to claim the premiership. There are other ways to become the prime minister. It s for the welfare of the country, he added. He cited the National Accountability Bureau report as saying that Pakistan was facing corruption of around Rs12 billion daily.

He blasted the government for running the country by acquiring loans. “The prime ministers of Israel, Brazil and the UK resigned for speaking lies to their nation.” He claimed that the evidence provided by the PTI in Panama Case was enough and the burden of proof lies with Pakistan Muslim League-N. Their lawyers have to prove the money trail, he added.

Imran defended the PTI while saying that it has proved Maryam Nawaz as the beneficiary owner of offshore companies as well as the London flats that are worth billions of rupees. It was her father’s (Nawaz Sharif’s) money and she was under his sponsorship, he suggested.

The PTI chief claimed that the three documents of evidence provided by PM Nawaz were based on fraud. To a question, he answered that Sheikh Rasheed had his own case and if the courts were grilling Naeem Bukhari, it was good. Moreover, he suggested that Pakistan should play the role of a moderator is Middle East crisis.

He said the prime minister had given his reply over the Panama Leaks case twice;

once in parliament and for the second time in his address to the nation. On both occasions, he protected his children, he said.

In 2012, Maryam Nawaz had said that her family had no property abroad, he said adding that only because of the Panama Leaks case, she had to accept that she owned properties abroad.

The British prime minister and the Brazilian president resigned because they had lied. Lying to the country is not a small matter, he said. How the state can keep a check on corruption when there are cases of corruption against the prime minister, he added. He said the prime minister gave a written reply in parliament on the Panama issue. He said due to Panama issue, Nawaz Sharif accepted the properties of London. He said the speech of the prime minister in parliament and the statement in Supreme Court were totally different. He said the prime minister delivered one speech in parliament and addressed the nation twice. He said the name of Nawaz Sharif and his children appeared in many newspapers of the world.

He said prime minister was custodian of the money of the nation, adding that the money in country was collected when prime minister and cabinet collect tax honestly. He said that until and unless we collect tax, a change could not be brought in the country. He said that if there is no credibility of the prime minister, then the masses will not give tax. He said the country could not be run without increasing the income tax. He said more loans are being taken to pay the debts of the country.

He said the corrupt prime minister will not allow strengthening of the institutions. There is no future of the country until and unless the accountability of the big dacoits is held. He said that the court should apply articles 62 and 63 on parliamentarians adding that by doing this, the country could be saved. He said that if Imran Khan is also not fit, he should also be thrown out of parliament. He said if the people of the country are not honest, then there is no future of the country.

He said the PTI has given enough proof adding that prime minister could not save himself from this case. He said Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of the London flats. He said Maryam Nawaz in 2012 had said she did not own any property inside and outside the country.

He said that they had informed the court that she had no money to purchase these flats, adding that these flats have been purchased with the money of Nawaz Sharif. He said a corrupt person could not hold accountability of others.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haq advised the government to search for a new prime minister. Talking to the media outside the SC after the Panamagate case hearing, Naeemul Haq said the PML-N must search for such a person as replacement for the PM whose name must not have Sharif as its part.

He said the government had conceded physiological defeat. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had been sending money aboard through illegal means since his father’s time. Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif had been laundering money through Hundi. He said the PTI had submitted additional documents in the court on Tuesday. He claimed that three fake accounts were opened in London and Pakistan for the transfer of money.

