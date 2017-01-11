KARACHI: Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, Chief Executive Officer, Central Depository Company of Pakistan passed away in Saudi Arabia during Umrah. He recently went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with his family where he died of a cardiac arrest.

Hanif Jakhura was renowned name in the business circle both nationally and internationally as he had been successfully leading the CDC for the past 22 years. Under his dynamic leadership, the investments in Pakistan became secure and dependable, and CDC became a reliable name in the country.

His sudden demise has come as a shock for the business fraternity who believe that the void created by his demise cannot be filled. His burial will be in Karachi and the details will be announced shortly.

