LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms constituted by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has finalised its recommendations to take remedial measures and make best possible legal provisions to make the Anti-Corruption Establishment more effective which will help improve conviction rate of the culprits.The special committee met Tuesday at ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat Lahore, in the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

The recommendations to remove anomalies and existing shortcomings in the relevant law and rules pertaining to Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, will be sent to the chief minister who would announce the constitution of Punjab Anti-Corruption Agency having more teeth against the corrupt elements. It was unanimously noted in the meeting that the Articles 119 and 142 of the Constitution of Pakistan allowed the provincial assemblies to legislate against criminal offenses related to money flowing out of Provincial Consolidated Fund.

Shamail Ahmad Khawaja hoped that the new draft law after approval from the provincial cabinet and the Punjab Assembly would help eliminate corruption and bribery, including white collar crimes, and would also help prevent trespassing of NAB into the jurisdiction of ACE, Punjab.The meeting also decided to opt the Punjab prosecutor general as ex-officio member of the cabinet committee.

Punjab Services Secretary Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Prosecution Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, ACE Director General Brig (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha and Additional Advocate General Punjab Imtiaz Kaifi were also present.

