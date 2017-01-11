Print Story
Woman killed in road accident
January 11, 2017
National
TIMERGARA: A woman was killed and five others of the same family, including three girls, sustained injuries when a speeding Non-Custom Paid (NCP) car fell into a deep ravine at Koto Qilagai in the limits of the Balambat Police Station here on Tuesday.
Police said the incident occurred due to over-speeding. They said the NCP motorcar was heading to Timergara when it fell into a ravine at Koto Qilagai, killing a woman identified as Gul Hazeba on the spot while five others, including three girls, sustained injuries.The injured were identified as Muneeba, Fawad, Jawad, Ajwa and Gul Mayeda. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.