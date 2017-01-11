ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Tuesday said that an efficient and firm prosecution is critical to the idea of effective deterrence against corruption. “The NAB has devised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to rationalise the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to- investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court,” he said while addressing 1st Deputy Prosecutor Generals Accountability (DPGA) conference held at NAB Headquarter.

Deputy Chairman NAB and Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) NAB were also present in the meeting. The NAB chairman said that in order to ensure uniformity and standardization, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for investigation officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised after a gap of 10 years in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. “This has not only lent quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings,” he added. In his presentation, NAB Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) highlighted the performance of Prosecution Wing and informed that since 2014 NAB has been rejuvenated / reinvigorated under the NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

