ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to resist all those elements in society who had been trying to impose their distorted philosophy by force.

“We have to make Pakistan a country where no one is victimised or maltreated for having different point of view as envisioned by PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said in a meetings with different delegations of party workers from Sargodha division here on Tuesday at Zardari House. He also interviewed aspirants from Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakar districts for different party positions of Sargodha division.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing workers on the occasion said PPP philosophy is the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and party workers struggled hard for that philosophy and rendered exemplary sacrifices. He asked party workers to forge unity so that they can win the elections to complete mission of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary Information Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Central Punjab Nadeem Afzal Chan, Secretary Information Central Punjab Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, PPP Secretary Finance Haider Zaman Qureshi, former MNA Nawab Sher Waser and Tariq Bajwa were also present in the meetings.

