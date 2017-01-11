PESHAWAR: Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said reservations of the local people over the Kurram Tangi Dam project would be addressed. According to an official handout, he was talking to a representative jirga, which called on him under the leadership of Member National Assembly from North Waziristan Agency Muhammad Nazir Khan, at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the governor of some problems being faced by the people. They welcomed the steps being taken by the government for improving the standards of life of the tribal people.

The governor said the incumbent government was taking effective measures to resolve the problems of the people of the Fata. He said the reforms process in Fata would be implemented in accordance with the aspirations of the people, adding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was taking personal interest in this regard. “Not a single decision will be imposed on the people of Fata,” said the governor.

0



0







Reservations over Kurram Tangi Dam project to be addressed: KP governor was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178318-Reservations-over-Kurram-Tangi-Dam-project-to-be-addressed-KP-governor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Reservations over Kurram Tangi Dam project to be addressed: KP governor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178318-Reservations-over-Kurram-Tangi-Dam-project-to-be-addressed-KP-governor.