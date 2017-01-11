NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had failed to protect the Khyber Pakhtunhhwa’s interest and get due share in the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Pabbi here, the nationalist politician said that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak could not present the case of the province effectively at the national and international forums.

He said that the chief minister neither got anything from the federal government nor could he present the case of the province during his recent visit to China. “Pervez Khattak could not make the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deliver on his pledges he had made in the All Parties Conference and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about the fortune changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added.

He said that as a result, the province was facing financial problems and the provincial government was forced to take loans.Mian Iftikhar said that the dismal performance of the PTI-led government exposed the so-called harbingers of change and they could not carry out any mega development project in its rule in the province. “The province is being run on loans let alone carrying out any development work,” he added.

He said that the PTI disappointed the people, adding the people cannot be deceived on the slogan of change again. He hoped that the people would vote for the ANP in the next l elections. He directed the party office-bearers and workers to participate in the event to be held on January 22 in connection with the death anniversaries of nationalist leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and ANP former president Khan Wali Khan in large numbers.

0



0







ANP leader terms PTI govt a failure was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178317-ANP-leader-terms-PTI-govt-a-failure/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP leader terms PTI govt a failure" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178317-ANP-leader-terms-PTI-govt-a-failure.