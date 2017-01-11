PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has directed the political administrations to ensure polio eradication from the tribal region within the first three months of 2017.

Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for polio eradication in Fata at the Governor’s House Peshawar on Tuesday, he directed political administrations to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated in the upcoming campaigns.

“Ensuring high quality campaigns and reaching out to each and every child across Fata will make polio eradication a reality,” he said. He urged international partners to enhance support in improving routine immunisation for achieving the target of polio eradication.

The meeting reviewed the overall polio situation and progress of anti-polio campaign in Fata, said a handout. Senator Aysha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister Focal Person for Polio, UNICEF team leader for Polio Pakistan Aidan Oleary, representatives of WHO, Bill and Malanda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Rotary International and government officials were among the attendants.The governor stressed the need to develop communication networking and coordination with Afghanistan and KP teams to ensure that deadly virus circulation is eliminated from this region within first three months of 2017. The governor also appreciated the role of international community and assured his support to wipe out the crippling disease from the country. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Ayesha Raza said, “We have come very close to our goal but this should not slow us down rather we should aim to carry out three high quality campaigns in the new year and defeat the virus completely by March 2017 and ensure that we could sustain it for the next three years.”

0



0







KP governor wants polio eradicated in Fata within three months was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178316-KP-governor-wants-polio-eradicated-in-Fata-within-three-months/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP governor wants polio eradicated in Fata within three months" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178316-KP-governor-wants-polio-eradicated-in-Fata-within-three-months.