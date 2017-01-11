LAHORE: Cybercrime is rising due to the increasing use of social media. Youths of Pakistan can play an important role in curbing cyber harassment.

These views were expressed by Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab, Bushra Aman, while addressing a seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ arranged by the Women Development Department in connection with ‘Her Talk’ campaign at Alhamra, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director FIA Cyber Circle Syed Shahid Hassan, Momina Mandeen, Hafsa Shorish of PITB, Nighat Dad and Sonia also addressed the seminar and threw light on the rising trend of use of social media and the problems confronted by women, girls and children due to cybercrime.

Nighat Dad urged women to identify harassment as “any situation where you feel uncomfortable”. She assured the audience that they had rights in digital spaces and that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) clearly defines harassment. Responding to audience criticism of the FIA’s reporting mechanism, Nighat Dad pointed out that those seeking emotional, legal and digital support can call on DRF’s Cyber Harassment Helpline: 0800-39393.

Bushra Aman said that easy access to computer and social media and its misuse had resulted in rise in cybercrime. She said that women and children were facing problems like cyber harassment and bullying. She said that misuse of pictures of women or children on social media and online blackmailing is a cognizable offence.

She said there was a need to make collective efforts to control cyber harassment. She said that promotion of education among women and their social empowerment was essential for controlling crimes against women in the society.

Deputy Director FIA Cyber Circle Syed Shahid Hassan while referring to cyber laws and punishments informed that imprisonment up to three years to seven years and a fine of Rs1 million to Rs5 million could be imposed for online harassment of women depending on the nature of the offence. He said that offices were working in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta for investigation of cybercrimes. He said that victims of cyber harassment could lodge their complaints at helpline 9911 of FIA’s National Response Centre for Cybercrimes or [email protected] He said that in case of harassment, the victim should take family or friends into confidence and should not succumb to the demands of blackmailer. He said the victims should immediately contact the help centre.

