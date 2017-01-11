PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that police has been transformed into an independent, autonomous force by introducing drastic reforms in police force. This he said while chairing a meeting of the select committee on Police Bill 2016 here Tuesday. The chief minister said that the objective of legislations and reforms was to strengthen institutions and bring transparency in the system. “We honour and respect the viewpoint of the opposition and their valuable suggestions will be incorporated while introducing reforms and legislations,” he added. He said that collective and coordinated efforts were needed for promoting national interest. “We have set a tradition of consensus and never ignored the viewpoint of opposition to establish a prosperous society free from all sorts of exploitation likes and dislikes,” he maintained.

