MANSEHRA: The coldest temperature was recorded in the district following heavy rains and snowfall after a prolonged dry spell.According to the Metrological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the district was below freezing point while the maximum temperature was 11 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

An official at the Metrological Department in Islamabad said that the lowest temperature recorded in the district was 7.0 degree Celsius on 15 of January 1998. The official said that Mansehra and adjoining areas would remain dry for the next two days and expected to receive a new spell of rain and snowfall from Saturday. Mansehra district usually receives snowfall in October or early November but the prolonged dry spell delayed the first snowfall of the season till January. The severe cold in the district has confined people to their homes.

An unusual rush is being witnessed at outlets and hotels catering fried fish and corn soup in city and its suburbs. Mohammad Faisal, a fish hut owner at KKH, said that following recent rains and snowfall his business had soared.

Walk held in Oghi: The people in Oghi held a walk to create awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness.The people from different walks of life participated in the rally, which was jointly organised by tehsil administration, traders, Sahara community programme and civil society to raise awareness on advantages of cleanliness.

