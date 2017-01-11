MULTAN: Two people were killed and more than five others injured when an under-construction two-storey plaza collapsed near Chungi No-6 on Bosan Road on Tuesday, rescue officials said. The plaza was under construction when it suddenly collapsed. As a result, several people were trapped under the debris.

Rescue officials along with heavy machinery reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Abdul Jabbar said that they had so far recovered two bodies and five people in injured condition from the debris. He said that a number of people were still under the rubble and rescue work was under way. The injured people were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

Shopkeepers said that a portion of the under-construction plaza collapsed when customers were busy shopping in an electronics shop and all of them were trapped under the rubble. According to police, around 10-15 people were buried under the debris. Meanwhile, DC Nadir Chattha confirmed the death of one unidentified man in the incident.

