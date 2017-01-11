Inaugurates expansion project of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has vowed not to rest till the provision of medical facilities to each person in the province. Inaugurating expansion project of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital here, he said that it was an important day as the state-of-the-art hospital was being expanded to 350 beds with an addition of 250 beds.

He said that a modern and splendid hospital equipped with the latest facilities had been set up in Muzaffargarh and it was glorious example of help and assistance by Turkey. The chief minister said that there was no other hospital of this kind in the country.

He said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital was an invaluable gift of the Turk government to the people of Pakistan, especially Muzaffargarh district. He said that the hospital was being operated on no profit and no loss basis. He said that an orthopedic ward had also started functioning in the hospital, which would provide the latest facilities to the handicapped persons.

The chief minister said that the hospital was a role model for other hospitals of the country. He said that the cooperation extended by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the people of Pakistan during the 2010 flood could never be forgotten.

The people of Pakistan would always remember the sincerity and brotherhood of the Turkish leadership, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said that the friendship between Pakistan and Turkey was unprecedented and there were deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries. He said that the government and people of Turkey had also stood by their Pakistani brethren in every crisis either it was war or any natural calamity. He said that the Turk president had not only set up a hospital in Muzaffargarh but also sent doctors for to run it.

He said that modern healthcare facilities were available in the hospital and treatment and medicines were being provided to the patients free of charge. He said that the Punjab government provided funds for the hospital while the NGO, Indus, ran the hospital affairs.

He said that a kidney centre in Multan was also being given under the supervision of the NGO. He said that Turkey had made tremendous progress under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it had become the 16th biggest economy of the world. Later, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the house of Provincial Minister for Prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra at Daira Din Panah and condoled with him over the death of his father. Provincial Minister Makhdoom Syed Haroon Shah Bukhari, Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani, District Council Chairman Sardar Umar Hayat Khan Gophang, MPA Ahmad Qaswar Kareem Langrial and others were also present on the occasion.

