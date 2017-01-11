Rawalpindi

In the garb of maintenance, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) is continuing power shutdowns of around 7 to 8 hours on alternative days in different localities. The residents of city and cantonment localities are facing around 13 hours loadshedding (5 hours of power shutdown and 8 hours of scheduled loadshedding) on alternative days under the excuse of maintenance work.

The residents of Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Usama Street, Kalyal, Saleha Street, Sher Zaman Colony, Mubarak Lane, Jarahi, Gorakhpur and Tulsa are without light from 9:00 a.m. till the filing of this report here on Tuesday. The residents have strongly protested against Iesco for using different kinds of tricks to tease public.

The concerned department is not only violating the orders of prime minister regarding observance of only three hours loadshedding but observing power shutdowns of around 7 to 8 hours on alternative days. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Adiala Muhammad Ali said that it was power shutdown because they were busy in maintenance work. “We have closed all feeders during maintenance work to avoid serious incidents,” he claimed. He also admitted that they were observing 5 hours loadshedding schedule in some areas in Adiala Sub Division.

A survey conducted by ‘The News’ revealed that it was second power shutdown in Adiala Sub Division within a week. The residents of Qasim Market, Committee Chowk, Rawat, Mukha Singh Estate, Dhoke Chiraghdin, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, People’s Colony, Lalkurti, Pirwadhai, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Mangtal, Muhallah Lohara, Ganjmandi, Dhoke Ratta, Askari-14, Askari-7, Chur, Misriyal, Girja, Dhamyal, Satellite Town, Double Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Mohallah Naik Alam, Golra, Shah Allah Ditta, Gora Syedan, Jhangi Syedan, Kurri, Sikriya, Khanna Dak, Tipu Road, Chamanzar, Raheemabad, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad and Scheme No-III said that they were also facing two to three days power shutdowns in a week. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir in a statement assured to observe only three hours loadsheding in every locality. He also said that nobody could violate PM’s orders.

0



0







Power shutdowns in garb of maintenance was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178294-Power-shutdowns-in-garb-of-maintenance/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Power shutdowns in garb of maintenance" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178294-Power-shutdowns-in-garb-of-maintenance.