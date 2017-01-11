LAHORE

Pakistan People's Party workers and civil society activists on Tuesday staged a protest against the kidnapping of human rights activist Prof Salman Hyder.

According to a press release, the protesters said this state of affairs was not tolerable as it was clearly serious violation of human rights as well as National Action Plan.

Civil society network chief Abdullah Malik while addressing the participants said activists like Salman Hyder and many others were working for a tolerant, progressive and peaceful Pakistan.

PPP leaders, including Jahan Ara Wattoo, Barrister Amir Hassan, Sohail Malik, Lord Pasha, Faisal Mir and Shahida Jabeen were also present.

