The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), decided to move the court to secure what it claims was the due authority of local government’s elected representatives.

The decision to this effect was taken by the party in its parliamentary meeting held on Tuesday; the meeting was presided over by MPA Syed Sardar Ahmed.

According to party’s MPA Khawaja Izharul Hasan, the Sindh government went way against the law to grab authorities of municipal institutions. He said the Sindh chief minister assumed all duties by himself when the trust should have been vested in the office of the mayor. “We have decided to move the court on the issue of municipal agencies.”

Besides this, the party also decided to field candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the entire Sindh province including from Lyari.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Leader Opposition in Sindh Assembly leader, MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan said it was time Sindh’s people were saved from unjust rulers who had disassociated themselves from problems of the masse.

He said the MQM-P had fielded electoral candidates in Lyari in the past and would do so in future too, but Hasan claimed that he was not sure whether the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would be able to nominate its candidate in the next elections.

A confident Hasan categorically informed the party’s rivals to not expect any reconciliation from the MQM-P during the 2018 elections.

Taking a jibe at the PPP’s governance, the MQM-P leader observed that Syed Murad Ali Shah became the province’s chief minister by chance. He then went on to shame the provincial government claiming that union committees’ chairmen were yet to be allotted offices.

Hasan further added that the Sindh government was not serious in extending a helping hand to the city’s mayor - carrying out a cleanliness drive - for even minor issues.

Referring to the much-hyped about lifting of garbage from the metropolis, the MPA observed that 90 days had past but the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) was yet to commence its operations in the city with respect to disposing of municipal waste.

“The Sindh government has not released even a single penny from development funds allocated for Karachi,” he said, adding, the city was reaping the fruit of the provincial government’s ‘anti-Karachi’ policy.

The MPA further warned that his party would be compelled to hold a protest outside the chief minister’s house if the Sindh government continued to ignore the city’s issues.

“All citizens have been left on the mercy of criminals out on a crime spree in the city,” he said, adding, that to top that police officials posted in the city had a bias against local residents.

