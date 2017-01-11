Sindh police chief orders effective strategy to counter street crime;

task to be assigned to Special Investigation Unit

Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja has ordered an effective strategy to fight street crime, also directing that negligent station house officers should be removed.

He issued these orders while chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office on Tuesday to discuss ways to devise a better strategy to counter the increasing incidence of street crime.

Khowaja ordered removing station house officers (SHOs) if they failed to control such crimes in their jurisdictions.

The meeting was attended by Karachi’s additional inspector general of police, Mushtaq Mehar, officials from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the DIGs of East, West and South ranges, the Karachi CIA DIG, SSPs and SPs.

The spokesman for the Sindh Police said Khowaja called for undertaking serious measures for tackling street crime.

The meeting took place after the CPLC identified 60 areas of the city where citizens were at a risk of being mugged.

The high-risk areas include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton and Defence.

According to CPLC, criminals frequent the road from Qalandria Chowk, North Nazimabad to Five Star Chowrangi, and rob unsuspecting people of their cash and mobile phones.

The road from Sea View to Do Darya was highlighted as a zone where muggers hold picnickers at gunpoint and rob them of their belongings.

According to CPLC statistics for 2016, 19,336 cases of mobile snatching were reported last year. Street crime grew by 38 percent. In addition, 22,358 motorcycles were snatched – the figure rose by 24 percent when compared to 2015.

At Tuesday’s meeting, IGP Khowaja told Karachi police chief Mehar to assign the task of eradicating street crime from the city to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and appoint SSP Mohammad Farooq Awan of the SIU as focal person in this regard.

Mehar and a CPLC official were directed to block snatched or stolen cellphones through a software to be made by the assistant IG operations on a weekly basis and compile a report.

Khowaja also directed the assistant IG operations to make the software after holding a meeting with various stakeholder, including officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cellular phone companies and the Anti-Narcotics Force, as soon as possible.

He told the Karachi police chief to install CCTV cameras of the best quality and lights in various markets and hospitals with the help of stakeholders.

He also ordered making police patrolling, picketing and random checking effective in the areas affected by street crime.

