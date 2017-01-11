Around 700,000 commuters would benefit from the revival of the mega project of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah after a visit to the KCR route on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra.

The minister said all hurdles in the way of the KCR, including encroachments, would be removed with the collaboration of stakeholders. He said the federal and the provincial governments, as well as political parties, were on the same page with regard to the project.

He stated that it was the desire of everyone that the transport problems of Karachi be resolved at the earliest with the provision of decent and comfortable travel facilities for the people in the metropolis. Shah further said that the federal government fully cooperated in including the KCR, Keti Bandar and a special economic zone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He warned that no one should create hurdles in the way of the project.

