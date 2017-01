Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday paid homage to former interior minister Naseerullah Babar on his 6th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, he said that Maj-Gen (retd) Naseerullah Babar was a PPP leader who served as interior minister under then prime minister Benazir Bhutto during 1993-96. He said that the services of Naseerullah Babar were remarkable.

0



0







Naseerullah Babar’s services were remarkable: Bilawal was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178277-Naseerullah-Babars-services-were-remarkable-Bilawal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Naseerullah Babar’s services were remarkable: Bilawal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178277-Naseerullah-Babars-services-were-remarkable-Bilawal.