The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau and others on a petition filed by a former secretary of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Sciences and Technology’s board of trustees against the filing of a corruption reference pertaining to the allotment of 305 acres of government land.

The petitioner, Dr Suleman Shaikh, submitted that NAB authorities had initiated an inquiry into the allotment of land in Karachi.

He said that being the secretary of the board of trustees he had initiated an application on behalf of the SZABIST Karachi for the grant of land of which the varsity was the beneficiary.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator and the director of the land management department of the Karachi Development Authority allotted five acres of land (Plot No. ST-36) in Block-3 of Scheme-5, Clifton, following the approval of a summary initiated by the land utilization department.

NAB alleged that the varsity paid less money for the land, i.e. Rs11,975 per square yard, to the KMC against the higher market rates of Rs90,000 per square yard.

Filing a reference in an accountability court, NAB alleged that that the market price of the land was Rs2.178 billion, but the SZABIST management paid Rs289.795 million to the KMC. A former secretary of land utilisation, former KMC administrator Rauf Akhtar Faroqui, land management director Najamuz Zaman were also booked for illegally allotting 300 acres of government land of seashore for a public housing scheme.

Dr Shaikh said he moved an application with Karachi’s Accountability Court-III to dismiss the reference against him as the reference was not approved by the NAB chairman, but the court rejected his plea.

The petitioner claimed he had learnt that NAB was trying to go after some officials of the Sindh government and had also tarnished his reputation because the varsity was set up by Benazir Bhutto and its chancellor Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, an MNA of the Pakistan Peoples Party and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Dr Shaikh alleged that the NAB authorities were out to victimise him on a political basis in order to disgrace and humiliate SZABIST and its chancellor, Pechuho. He pleaded with the court to set aside the accountability court’s order of dismissing his plea against the reference. The court issued notices to NAB and others and called their comments.

