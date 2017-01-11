A man accused of involvement in the Baldia factory arson attack more than four years ago was remanded to police custody for a fortnight on Tuesday.

The 2012 Ali Enterprises factory inferno is considered one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters in which 259 workers were burnt alive.

Investigations led to revelations that the garment factory was deliberately set ablaze over non-payment of extortion.

An anti-terrorism court hearing the case repeatedly issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Abdul Rahman ‘Bhola’ – who was picked up on December 2 from a hotel in Nana, a red-light district in Thai capital Bangkok – Hammad Siddiqui and other suspects.

Ghulam Ali ‘Goli’ was produced before the court of a judicial magistrate on Tuesday. The court was informed that Goli was accused of possessing illegal weapons and he needed to be interrogated. The court accepted the plea and remanded the suspect to police custody for 14 days.

Goli has already confessed to his crimes before the investigators. He admitted that he was an accomplice of Bhola, the prime suspect.

Goli disclosed to the investigators that the plan to set fire to the garment factory was made at the Baldia Town sector of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

He said that after planning the arson attack, he, along with Bhola and others, went to the factory in a car and on motorcycles. There, he added, they closed the gates before setting the industrial unit on fire with chemicals, leaving hundreds of labourers trapped inside.

The suspect recalled that they later came to know that the fire had engulfed the entire building. He said the attackers also had weapons on them.

0



0







Police get 14-day remand of Baldia inferno suspect ‘Goli’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178273-Police-get-14-day-remand-of-Baldia-inferno-suspect-Goli/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police get 14-day remand of Baldia inferno suspect ‘Goli’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178273-Police-get-14-day-remand-of-Baldia-inferno-suspect-Goli.