Rashida Asad made accountability court judge: District and Sessions Judge (Central) Rashida Asad has been directed to join her new assignment as judge of Accountability Court-I, Karachi.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan, issued a notification in this regard on December 30, 2016, said a statement on Tuesday.

