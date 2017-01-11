Former Sindh inspector general of police and Intelligence Bureau chief Dr Shoaib Suddle has called for activating the public safety commissions at national and provincial levels to make police officers accountable, depoliticised and autonomous, as well as for modernising the police department.

He was speaking at a roundtable, tilted ‘Police Reforms and Public Interest Litigations’, organised by the Rasheed Razvi Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights and the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research at the Arts Council on Tuesday.

“I don’t say the Police Order 2002 was an ideal law, but I can say it was a better law as compared to the Police Law of 1862.“

The Police Order 2002 ensures a system of accountability and provides tenure security to police officers. Tenure security in judiciary has provided better results.

Suddle traced the history of the police system in the Indian subcontinent and said the British government had initially introduced the police system in three cities of India -- Bombay, Culcatta and Madras --on the pattern of the London police, and at the time of independence, it was introduced in Hyderabad Deccan also.

After independence, he said, Pakistan adopted the same law, and it was first time in the history of the subcontinent that some drastic changes were introduced in the police system through the Police Order 2002.

After the passage of the law, it was amended 100 times through ordinances, but if the Sindh High Court ordered its restoration to its original form in the province, he added.

The former IGP said: “It is unfortunate that we make good laws but don’t make efforts for their implementation,” he added.

Faisal Siddiqi, who has filed a constitution petition in the SHC as a lawyer of many civil society organisations and individuals, said the petition was aimed at getting the police order restored in Sindh. “We are not aiming to get AD Khawaja restored as Sindh IG, but the honorable SHC on the first hearing of the case ordered it.”

The Sindh Assembly has replaced the police order after restoring the Police Law of 1862, which is not in its domain. It is for the federal legislature to make changes or repeal the police order because, under the constitution.

After the passage of the 18th amendment, the concurrent list had been abolished, but three items pertaining to policing had been placed under articles 143-142-B, Siddiqi added.

He was of the view that the police system needed to be improved; otherwise, it would be difficult to live. He said the criminal system had become so dangerous in Karachi.

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) chief Muhammad Zubair Habib said the military operation was not a permanent solution to resolving the law and order issue in Karachi. For a short term, it was good, but for the longer term it was not a solution, he said. Former CPLC chief Nazim Haji, Zulfiqar Shah of Piler also spoke.

