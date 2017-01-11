Print Story
Aisam, Matkowski reach ASB Classic quarters
KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski moved into the quarter-finals of ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday.
The fourth seeded pair of Aisam and Matkowski, ranked 40th and 34th, respectively, defeated the unseeded American duo of Ryan
Harrison and John Isner 7-6(4), 6-1 in the first round of men’s doubles category.
Aisam and Matkowski will face the unseeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and David Marrero from Spain in the last-eight stage of this ATP-250 event.
Aisam recently lost in the first round of Brisbane International Open in Australia. Aisam is to play Australian Open, which is starting from January 16.