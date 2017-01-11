KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian soccer fans heaped praise on Mohd Faiz Subri on Tuesday after the Penang FA player received the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2016 at a FIFA ceremony in Zurich.

Mohd Faiz’s long-range, swerving free kick was overwhelmingly voted goal of the year and will restore some pride in Malaysian football, which has suffered a decline over the past four decades.

Mohd Faiz, the first Asian to win the annual award since it was first handed out in 2009, was a virtual unknown before his February 16 wonder goal and he joins an elite club that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Malaysian Super League player, including from Prime Minister Najib Razak and other national leaders.

0



0







Malaysia delights in Mohd Faiz’s goal of the year award was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178258-Malaysia-delights-in-Mohd-Faizs-goal-of-the-year-award/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Malaysia delights in Mohd Faiz’s goal of the year award" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178258-Malaysia-delights-in-Mohd-Faizs-goal-of-the-year-award.