KARACHI: Haris Sohail’s unbeaten 119 runs off 112 balls guided NCA Youth XI to the second successive victory over Malaysia at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Ahmad Faiz, captain of Malaysia, elected to bat first but the whole team was bundled out for 216 inside 42 overs.

Virandeep Singh scored 55 runs off 61 balls with six boundaries. Salman Arshad was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 33. Haris took three wickets for 13 runs in three overs.

The NCA Youth XI lost their first wicket with 29 on the board, but Haris came to the party and played some delightful shots which included 13 fours and three magnificent sixes in a knock of unbeaten 119 runs off 112 balls. The NCA Youth XI won the match by seven wickets and lead three-match series two-nil.

