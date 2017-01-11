KARACHI: A local court issued arrest warrants against former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram for failing to appear before the court in at least 37 hearings in a case that was registered by him in 2015 against a man who allegedly opened fire at him.

Judicial Magistrate (East) while issuing the warrants fixed January 17 as the next date of hearing and ordered for production of Wasim on the day.

The man allegedly opened fire at Wasim following a minor accident on August 5, 2015.

The man (Altaf Ahmed), who was arrested, was the driver of the vehicle owned by Major (Rtd) Amirur Rehman, manager at a security company.

He was later granted pre-arrest bail on a surety bond of Rs30,000 by the district and sessions judge.

Altaf was arrested from his residence in Quaidabad on August 8. Rehman while appearing for his bail application claimed the car at the time of the accident was being driven by his driver and that he was “unaware” that his driver had hit Wasim’s car.

