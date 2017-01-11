Karachi Whites, Blues record wins in One-day Cup

FATA open account with six-run victory over strong Rawalpindi

KARACHI: Both Karachi Whites and Karachi Blues recorded victories while FATA shocked Rawalpindi by six runs in the second round matches of the National One-day Cup for Regions on Tuesday.

At the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites romped to their second successive victory when they upstaged Lahore Whites by seven wickets in the 24-overs-a-side game which was reduced due to wet conditions.

Karachi Whites chased the 151-run target with 11 balls to spare after losing three wickets. Skipper Akbar-ur-Rehman scored 41-ball 43, hitting five fours and one six.

Left-handed Saad Ali struck 40-ball 41 not out with five fours. Anwar Ali made 12-ball unbeaten 20, striking three fours.

Opener Ahsan Ali belted 30-ball 34, clobbering five fours. Left-arm spinner Qaiser Ashraf got 2-26.

Lahore Whites were reduced to 150-7 in the allotted overs. Anas Mehmood (56) played an exquisite innings, hammering four fours and one six from 51 deliveries. Usman Salahuddin (29) and Rizwan Hassan (28*) were the other prominent contributors.

Usman smacked two fours from 39 balls. Rizwan’s unfinished 21-ball effort was embellished with two fours and one six.

Anwar Ali was the pick of the bowlers with 3-36. Tabish Khan, the second leading wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, got 2-33.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor smashed a spectacular 114 not out as Karachi Blues defeated Lahore Blues by ten runs on D/L method.

Chasing a target of 218 in 46 overs, when Karachi Blues reached 204-6 in 43 overs the match was ended due to bad light.

Khurram struck ten fours in his fantastic 133-ball 17th century in this form of cricket. The right-hander shared 107 runs for the second wicket with Fazal Subhan (42), who struck two fours and one six from 54 balls.

Waqas Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Salman Ali Agha and Saad Nasim captured one wicket each.

Test pacer Sohail Khan (4-34) and left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar (3-47) had restricted Lahore Blues to 217-8 in the allotted 46 overs as the match had to be reduced due to wet conditions.

Test stumper Kamran Akmal scored 72-ball 47, hitting four fours. Saad Nasim chipped in with 42-ball 40, hammering three fours and a six.

Reza Ali Dar scored 43-ball 31 with one four.

At Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, FATA opened their account with a narrow six-run victory over strong Rawalpindi.

Guest player Hussain Talat (123) struck a fantastic century to guide FATA to 224 all out in 46.4 overs.

Lahore-born 20-year-old Talat hammered nine fours and three sixes in his 139-ball, second hundred. Abdul Basit made 45-ball 24 with one four and two sixes. Young all-rounder Mohammad Irfan hammered 19-ball 17 with two fours.

Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain (3-42) and skipper Sohail Tanvir (2-27) bowled well.

In response, Rawalpindi were folded for 218 in 49.4 overs.

Shadab Khan scored 56, hitting four fours and two sixes. Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood (38) smacked one four and two sixes in his patient 71-ball knock. Umar Waheed (35) and opener Awais Zia (30) also made useful contributions.

Saad Altaf (2-32), Asif Afridi (2-29) and leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan (2-56) bowled tightly.

Islamabad crushed Peshawar by 110 runs thanks to Shehzad Azam’s bowling at the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

Fast bowler Shehzad captured 4-30 and Ali Imran clinched 2-29 to enable Islamabad to dismiss Peshawar for 135 while chasing a stiff 246-run target in the stipulated 47 overs.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (31), Gohar Ali (27) and Khalid Usman (23) were the distinguished scorers.

Faizan Riaz (78) and Shahid Yousuf (59) had shared 86 for the fifth wicket stand to guide Islamabad to 245-6.

Faizan hit six fours and one six from 76 balls. Yousuf hammered four fours and two sixes from 65 balls.

Skipper Zohaib Ahmed smacked 27-ball 36 not out, hitting three fours and one six. Pacer Azizullah (2-49) and spinner Khalid Usman (2-36) were the successful bowlers.

0



0







Karachi Whites, Blues record wins in One-day Cup was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178249-Karachi-Whites-Blues-record-wins-in-One-day-Cup/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karachi Whites, Blues record wins in One-day Cup" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178249-Karachi-Whites-Blues-record-wins-in-One-day-Cup.