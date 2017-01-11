SYDNEY: Olympic champion Kerron Clement says an unprecedented third hurdles world championship gold is achievable this year — if he can stay injury-free.

The American, who won the 400m hurdles in Rio last year, plans to get his preparations for the August worlds underway next month in Melbourne at a new team event spearheaded by Usain Bolt.

Nine-time Olympic champion Bolt headlines the inaugural Nitro Athletics, captaining the ‘All-Stars’ including Clement and sprinter Asafa Powell, against teams from Australia, China, Japan, England and New Zealand.

The meet will feature non-traditional events such as middle-distance and hurdles relays, in a concept backed by world athletics chief Sebastian Coe.

“Anything that involves being a part of a team I’m always excited about because I consider myself a team player,” said Clement in a statement announcing his participation.

“I like to think I can motivate my other team-mates to reach their full potential.”

Clement, a sometime model who once appeared in a music video for pop diva Beyonce, won the 2007 world title and followed up the feat in 2009 before injuries disrupted his career.

But he said his Rio Olympic triumph gave him belief that he could win a third world title later this year in London.

“As always, my aim for 2017 as any other year would be to be injury-free, and consistently winning,” said the 31-year-old.

“Being an Olympic champion, I know I will have a target on my back but I am fully aware of that and I embrace the challenge by anyone.”

0



0







Olympic champ Clement targets hurdles hat-trick was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178248-Olympic-champ-Clement-targets-hurdles-hat-trick/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Olympic champ Clement targets hurdles hat-trick" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178248-Olympic-champ-Clement-targets-hurdles-hat-trick.