KARACHI: Anwarullah and Kamal Khan smashed centuries for Karachi Airport Gymkhana and Karachi Naya Nazimabad, respectively, as six more Southern Zone matches of the National Seniors Cup were decided here at different grounds over the weekend.

In the four games staged at Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium, Karachi Omar Associates overpowered Quetta by 75 runs, Quetta overpowered Karachi Blues by five wickets, Karachi Naya Nazimabad whipped Karachi Mannan Eleven by 106 runs and Karachi Rashid Latif Cricket Academy (RLCA) defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by six wickets.

Karachi Airport Gymkhana overcame Karachi NJC by 12 runs at TMC Ground and Karachi Gold Bridge Media overwhelmed CAA by six wickets at KCCA Stadium.

Opening batsman Anwarullah’s unbeaten 122 allowed Karachi Gymkhana to post 212 for three off the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Karachi Mannan Eleven managed only 100 for seven.

Karachi Omar Associates to reach 206 for four off 20 overs. Quetta lost the plot against left-arm spinner Javed Hussain (3-16) and medium-pacer Imran Javed (2-29) to finish at 131 for nine.

Quetta, however, managed to tame Karachi Blues, after having contained the home side to 164 for six off 20 overs.

Karachi RLCA routed SSGC for 97 in 17.5 overs. KRLCA reached the target of 98 in 13.2 overs.

The Karachi Gold Bridge Media fought back to claim three early wickets but the target was reached comfortably in 18.2 overs.

