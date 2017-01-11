LONDON: Former England batsman Michael Carberry could be back in training soon just six months after he was diagnosed with cancer, Hampshire’s director of cricket Giles White revealed on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old — who played the last of his six Tests in 2014 — underwent an operation on the tumour and White said he had been very encouraged when he saw him earlier this month.

“Carbs is doing really well after a successful operation. He looked a lot better when I saw him before Christmas,” he told the Southern Daily Echo.

“He was looking to start practising again in the new year so hopefully he’ll be in the nets soon. It’s now about working back to full fitness.

“We’ll support him in any way we can.” Carberry, who found out he had cancer when he sat out a county championship match in July because he was feeling unwell, previously suffered from ill health in November 2010 when he had blood clots on one of his lungs for which he is still taking medication.

