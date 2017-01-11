KARACHI: In what could be yet another blow for Pakistan ahead of their One-day International series against Australia, vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to return home to be with his ailing mother.

Sarfraz, the wicketkeeper-batsman who is regarded as one of the key players in the Pakistan line-up, had to miss Tuesday’s warm-up match against Cricket Australia in Brisbane after learning that his mother was admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU) in serious condition.

Mohammad Rizwan, the other wicketkeeper on tour, kept wickets and scored a run-a-ball 22 not out in the visitors’ 196-run win after scoring 334 for 7. While the PCB is yet to name Sarfraz’s replacement, Kamran Akmal could be in line for a recall after he scored 1035 runs at an average of 79.61 in this season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Incidentally, fast bowler Mohammad Irfan left the ODI squad on Monday following the death of his mother and Junaid Khan was named replacement.

