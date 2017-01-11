WASHINGTON: Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency on Tuesday, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters felled by Donald Trump´s shock victory.

Obama´s last trip on Air Force One will be a pilgrimage to his adoptive hometown, where he will address a sell-out crowd not far from where he accepted the presidency eight years ago.

Diehard fans -- many African Americans -- have braved Chicago´s frigid winter to collect free tickets, which now sell for upwards of $1,000 a piece on Craigslist. The First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will come along on for the ride.

