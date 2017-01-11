SANAA: An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on a primary school in rebel-held northern Yemen on Tuesday killed five people including two children, medical and military sources said.

The headmaster and two other staff members were among those killed in the air raid in the district of Nihm, northeast of the capital Sanaa, which also left 13 wounded, the sources said. A medical source at Kuwait Hospital in Sanaa confirmed the casualty toll.

A government military official said the school was hit by two missiles by mistake, accusing the Huthi rebels of keeping armoured vehicles nearby.

The rebels´ saba.ye news website said eight people had been killed and 15 wounded.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticised the coalition over the civilian death toll from the bombing campaign it launched in March 2015.

But a probe commissioned by the coalition claimed that the closest targets hit by warplanes were 10 kilometres away from the school.

0



0







Five killed as air strike hits Yemen school was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178230-Five-killed-as-air-strike-hits-Yemen-school/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Five killed as air strike hits Yemen school" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178230-Five-killed-as-air-strike-hits-Yemen-school.