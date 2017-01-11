ZAMBOANGA, Philippines: Eight local fishermen have been found shot dead in their boat off the piracy-plagued southern Philippines, the military said on Tuesday.

The outrigger boat was attacked in the Moro Gulf off the Zamboanga peninsula on Mindanao island on Monday night, it said, citing an account by one of seven survivors.

A photograph released by the military showed the wooden fishing boat, recovered by the coast guard Tuesday, with a bloodied corpse atop another corpse.

"The other crew members jumped off the boat and survived," regional military spokesman Major Filemon Tan told AFP.

Tan said authorities suspect the fishermen were killed either as part of an extortion attempt or due to rivalry with the crew of other fishing boats.

0



0







Eight Philippine fishermen shot dead at sea was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178224-Eight-Philippine-fishermen-shot-dead-at-sea/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Eight Philippine fishermen shot dead at sea" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178224-Eight-Philippine-fishermen-shot-dead-at-sea.