ROME: Italian authorities said on Tuesday they had identified an alleged Jihadist recruiter operating in prison, two weeks after it emerged suspected Berlin truck bomber Anis Amri may have been radicalised in a Sicilian jail. ­Tunisian national Saber Hmidi, 34, was formally arrested for possession of an illegal weapon and assaulting a police officer.

