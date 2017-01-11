-
Copper risesJanuary 11, 2017Print : Business
Reuters
Sydney
London copper rose on Tuesday, underpinned by a weaker dollar, while planned plant closures in China supported Shanghai zinc and lead prices.
London Metal Exchange copper prices are expected to trade in a narrow range until next month as traders stay cautious ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and possible profit-taking in China before the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January.
"I do think there is still a lot of uncertainty around the Trump impact and what that will mean for the dollar in the short- to medium-term, and that is keeping things a little bit cautious in the metals market," said ANZ strategist Daniel Hynes in Sydney.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.5 percent to $5,618.50 a tonne by 0324 GMT, having closed flat in the previous session. Prices last Thursday rose to their highest in more than a fortnight at $5,698 a tonne.