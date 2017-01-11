Reuters

Sydney

London copper rose on Tuesday, underpinned by a weaker dollar, while planned plant closures in China supported Shanghai zinc and lead prices.

London Metal Exchange copper prices are expected to trade in a narrow range until next month as traders stay cautious ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and possible profit-taking in China before the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January.

"I do think there is still a lot of uncertainty around the Trump impact and what that will mean for the dollar in the short- to medium-term, and that is keeping things a little bit cautious in the metals market," said ANZ strategist Daniel Hynes in Sydney.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.5 percent to $5,618.50 a tonne by 0324 GMT, having closed flat in the previous session. Prices last Thursday rose to their highest in more than a fortnight at $5,698 a tonne.

0



0







Copper rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178220-Copper-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178220-Copper-rises.