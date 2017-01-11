Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange witnessed dull trading on Tuesday, while spot rates continued to remain unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,350/ maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,805/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,485/maund and Rs6,950/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the activity remained slow in the market, as traders are waiting for the textile package that was announced by the government on Tuesday.

The federal government removed four percent Customs duty on import of raw cotton, while sales tax on import of textile machinery was also taken back. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 3,000 bales in between Rs6,150/maund to Rs6,625/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Mirpurkhas in Sindh and Mianwali, Khanewal, Kachiwala, Fort Abbas, Ahmedpur and Vehari in Punjab.

