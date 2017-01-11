Hot Now

TOKYO: Sterling steadied somewhat in Asian trade on Tuesday after weekend comments from British Prime Minister Theresa May sent it skidding to 2-1/2-month lows, while the dollar wallowed well below recent highs as the perceived safe-haven yen gained.

The pound edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2162, after sinking as low as $1.2125 on Monday, its weakest since Oct. 28, following May´s statement that she was not interested in keeping "bits of membership" of the European Union. Her comments heightened fears about the impact of the UK´s exit from the European Union, as she said border controls would be prioritised over market access. "Fears of a ´hard Brexit´ have increased, and this has made investors more risk-averse," said Kumiko Ishikawa, FX market analyst at Sony Financial Holdings. That risk averse mood prompted market participants to lock in profits on the dollar´s gains and use it as an excuse to pare some of their long positions in the U.S. currency. It also benefited the perceived safe-haven yen.

The dollar was 0.3 percent lower against a basket of six major peers, at 101.60, pulling further away from last week´s high of 103.82, which was its highest level since 2002.

0



0







Dollar falters was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178216-Dollar-falters/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar falters" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178216-Dollar-falters.