SINGAPORE: Wheat edged lower after gaining almost 1 percent in the previous session, when prices were underpinned by concerns cold and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains could reduce yields.

"Globally supplies are piling up and it is hard for oilseed and grains to rally," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"We hear talk about adverse weather in some parts of South America, but fundamentally nothing much has changed.

" The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract had dropped 0.7 percent to $9.98-1/2 a bushel by 0334 GMT, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday.

Wheat edged down 0.1 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.58-1/2 a bushel.

The soybean market gained on Monday as rains in central and northeastern Argentina threatened to flood soybean fields, raising fears of crop losses in the world´s third largest exporter of the oilseed. But the latest forecasts showed improvements in the coming weeks.

0



0







Wheat dips was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178215-Wheat-dips/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wheat dips" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178215-Wheat-dips.