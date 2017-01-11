Xu Shaoshi

Although the domestic (Chinese) economy is stable and improving, it still faces contradictions and problems —Top official at the National

Development and Reform Commission

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178212-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178212-Point-of-View.