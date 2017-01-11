Stocks slipped on Tuesday led by falls in fertiliser shares as investors locked in some of their profit after the government withdrew around Rs27bn subsidy from the sector, dealers said.

Analyst Abrar Juma at Global Research said local bourse started off on a negative note, losing over 350 points soon after the opening bell.

“The bearish spell largely emanated from the fertiliser sector as news reports revealed that the subsidy announced during FY17’s federal budget is exhausted, a scenario which will likely cause fertiliser prices to rise in the future.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 173.62 points or 0.35 percent to close at 48,865.79 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 120.6 points or 0.45 percent to end at 26,520.41 points. As many as 417 scrips were active of which 199 advanced, 205 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 413.981 million as compared to 492.31 million shares a day earlier.

Dealers said Ministry of National Food Security and Research removed subsidy on fertiliser. Consequently, Fauji Fertilizer (FFC) down 2.81 percent, Engro Fertilizer (EFERT) down 4.99 percent, Fatima Fertilizer (FATIMA) down 4.98 percent and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL) down 3.23 percent cumulatively eroded 114 points from the index.

The oil and gas exploration sector also came under pressure with Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) down 1.65 percent, Oil & Gas Development (OGDC) down 0.13 percent and Pakistan Oilfields (POL) down 0.23 percent eroded 35 points after international oil prices fell below $52/bbl.

The details of the export policy were also announced during the session, causing majority of the textile companies to close in green. Other major gainers were MCB up 2.27 percent, SEARL up 2.33 percent and National Refinery (NRL) up 5.0 percent.

Faisal Bilwani at Elixir Securities said equities closed negative after trading in a narrow range. “Stocks opened lower primarily on losses in index heavy oils that tracked lower global crude while fertiliser stocks also dented benchmark KSE-100 index in early trade with a gap down open on panic after government withdrew subsidy on Urea and DAP.”

Going forward, analysts expect volatile and range bound trading ahead of corporate earnings announcement season.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Hinopak Motor up by Rs38 to end at Rs1823/share and National Refinery up Rs30.28 to end at Rs635.90/share.

Companies reflecting highest losses include Wyeth Pakistan down Rs198 to Rs5000/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs120 to end at Rs2710/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Engro Fertilizer with a turnover of 36.101 million shares. The scrip shed Rs3.66 to close at Rs69.62/share. Azgard Nine was second with a turnover of 33.958 million shares. It gained 47 paisas to end at Rs10.37/share. K-Electric Limited was third with a turnover of 28.9 million shares. It gained 03 paisas to finish at Rs9.35/share.

