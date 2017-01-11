ISLAMABAD: The Engineering Development Board (EDB) is all set to organise Hannover Messe 2017 in Germany from April 24 to 28, 2017.

The event will be organised with the funding of the Ministry of Commerce through Export Development Fund (EDF).

EDB has initiated the process of registration of exhibitors from prominent engineering industry and delegates to participate in this industrial technology show where almost 6,500 international exhibitors are participating every year.

Pakistan’s Pavilion would be set up in the industrial supply category where the product showcased for innovative sub-contracting will take place.

The objective of this participation primarily is to look for the new markets for Pakistan’s value-added engineering products, besides giving an exposure of high quality production technologies and the international norms and standards to the businessmen.

EDB revived this event in 2016 after a break of six years and the participants received an overwhelming response and generated quality leads.

