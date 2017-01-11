KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon has underlined the need to chalk out a roadmap to give status of a professional industry to all professional services, especially finance and accounts.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan, in her office on Tuesday, the SBI chairperson emphasised on to come up with a guidebook, identifying the sectors where there was good room for setting up outsourcing centres.

The talent available in the country and the code of conduct should also be given in the book. Such information would help convince federal and provincial governments to make their policies accordingly, she added.

Sohail Saleem, country head of ACCA, led the delegation.

The delegates informed the SBI chief that Philippine was earning a lot of revenue from professional services and a separate ministry has been set up for call centres.

Similarly, Poland had ensured availability of jobs at the call centers for educated youth ; to the extent that jobs were surplus than total population.

They also said in Pakistan, there was a clear space for setting up outsourcing service centres for finance and accounting professional services.

Eighteen thousand professional accountants were registered and another seven thousand were getting this professional education in the country. Fifty percent of the country's population was under 24 years age.

Thus, there were very much chances for success of these professional services outsourcing centres. These centres would provide jobs and revenue, the visiting accountants said.

The SBI chairperson said that besides compiling a guide book, there should be more interaction between professional experts from different services and government organisations.

