ISLAMABAD: Energy experts in a policy roundtable on Tuesday urged the government to promote integrated long-term planning in the energy sector and check lacunas in the management and implementation capacity of such projects, especially those related to CPEC.

A statement said the event titled ‘Pakistan’s Energy Sector: Status and Prospects’ was addressed by Syed Akhter Ali, former member energy in the Planning Commission and was chaired by Ashfaq Mahmood, former secretary, Ministry of Water & Power.

Mehmood said Diamer-Bhasha dam should have been the top priority of Pakistan’s energy managers vis-à-vis CPEC strategization and negotiations but “so far this most critical hydropower and water storage project for the nation has remained in the back-burner.”

However, Ali claimed that with the smaller projects the Chinese were ‘testing the waters’ in Pakistan and now the nation may soon receive the good news that the funds for Diamer-Bhasha project, either completely or partly, would come through CPEC and/or PSDP. “WAPDA has already submitted feasibility for it,” he said Ali said though there were still serious and chronic governance issues the energy sector in Pakistan was faced with, there was a silver lining that the multiple actors and forces in the regulatory regime were interacting gradually towards institutionalization of policy decisions and issues related to tariff allocation. The power generation target of 10,000MW increase of the present government will be somehow achieved by the end of 2018, however the distribution capacity issues will not allow an end to load-shedding. “The future financial implications, in terms of debt and foreign exchange liabilities, were also yet to be realized,” the statement said. It added that except for some modelling efforts done by the ADB there has been no serious attempt ever in Pakistan for an integrated energy planning through which the future energy demands of the country could be forecasted according to economic growth estimates.

It was pointed out that the coal power plants in Punjab were being built without proper planning for transporting coal to them and the power generation projects in Sindh lack serious capacity issues for distribution. The same thing has happened with the Nandipur project earlier. Mahmood reiterated the need for integrated planning and good governance in the energy sector and urged that it was high time that we should own and plan our future now vis-à-vis the opportunities CPEC was bringing for us to meet our energy needs.

0



0







Energy experts call for integrated planning, good governance was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178201-Energy-experts-call-for-integrated-planning-good-governance/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Energy experts call for integrated planning, good governance" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178201-Energy-experts-call-for-integrated-planning-good-governance.