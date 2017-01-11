PAJCCI intends to rejuvenate business relations

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) intends to enhance and rejuvenate business ties between the two countries and within the region, a statement said on Tuesday.

PAJCCI is conducting several activities to help reestablish confidence building measures.

In this context, a 12-member delegation, comprising high-level officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan met the board of PAJCCI with respect to “Beyond Boundaries Project – Phase II”.

The Afghan delegation was led by Khalid Pashtoon and Pakistan delegation by Dr Shoaib Suddle.

Junaid Makda, director of PAJCCI, on behalf of Zubair Motiwala, President PAJCCI, conducted the briefing. He presented the introduction and work procedure of PAJCCI, while also highlighting the achievements of the chamber in a short span of time in strengthening the business across the border.

Makda enlisted several initiatives taken that has formally aided policymaking and arbitration among the private sectors of the two countries and nourish regional integration for mutual benefits.

He highlighted tariff rationalisation and development of export house as the dire need of the hour.

Khalid Pashtoon, head of the Afghan delegation, highlighted stressing matters and encouraged PAJCCI to voice the mutual concerns for amicable resolution.

Afghan businesses are compelled to conduct business with Iran, as facilitation from Pakistan is significantly compromised upon, he added.

Mozammil Shinwari, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Afghanistan, expressed his views on transit and bilateral trade, and pointed out major irritants to transit trade.

Owing to official bottlenecks, transit trade between the two countries has declined drastically from 65 percent to 27 percent, he added. Karachi is the most economical route for transit trade for Afghanistan; however, Iran’s facilitation to Afghan businessmen is pulling the business away, he said.

While acknowledging PAJCCI’s role in strengthening bilateral trade, Suddle iterated that further improvements may be brought and the mutual trade must flourish.

He agreed that there are so many problems between the two countries, but both the governments should take steps to improve trade relationship for greater good.

Faiza, secretary general of PAJCCI, raised visa-related issues and said that accession to India under transit umbrella is an uncalled for demand, as India is not a complementary country rather a competing country that is affecting Pakistani businesses.

The bilateral relations needs to be more established between Pakistan and India before inclusion in the trilateral relations; however, Tajikistan being another landlocked country must be included in the trilateral bond, she added.

Shazia Marri, Member of the Standing Committee on Commerce, National Assembly, appreciated this forum’s contribution and commended the role of PAJCCI in the betterment of Pakistan-Afghanistan transit and bilateral trade.

She invited the PAJCCI board in the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Commerce to discuss the problems more precisely and also promised to raise the highlighted matters at the government level for prompt and considerate resolution.

