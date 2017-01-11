KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has condemned the decision of the Ministry of National Foods and Security to withdraw Rs400/bag fertiliser subsidy.

FPCCI Executive Member and former vice president Fehmida Jamali said that Pakistani farmers were already suffered by the lack of policies and this move further hit the farm sector.

“I don’t see any logic as to why the ministry has discontinued this subsidy with immediate effect, despite the fact that farmers got some relief on urea and DAP by the government.”

Fehmida said, “We must realise that agriculture sector is still the foundation of Pakistan’s economy. It is changing in terms of both structure and composition; its share in the country’s total output and its capacity to drive growth and development are diminishing.”

In the last eight years, agricultural growth remained at an average of 2.1 percent, while recently it had dipped to 1.6 percent, she said, adding that this was evident of the apathy of the policymakers.

She said reduced production had resulted in poverty in the rural areas and widened the gap between the rich and the poor.

The FPCCI office-bearer also said that the government policies had pushed farmers to prefer low-cost crops over high value crops, adding that different packages announced for the farmers had failed to achieve the desired results.

Pakistan is famous for its milk production and the number of cattle is increasing, but the productivity of milk, beef and mutton had been stagnant since long, she added.

Livestock is crucial for poverty reduction and food security along with an improvement in human health, but the majority of the people engaged in this business are not part of the formal economy and this had proved to be an obstacle in their development, she added.

FPCCI Vice President Rasheed Paracha said a new agricultural policy must be framed with the main focus on small farmers.

The major problems of small farmers should be resolved first. Consumer-friendly policy must be projected. Productivity enhancement programmed must be constituted to adjust and support prices, and surplus vegetables and fruits must be exported.

