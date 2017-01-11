KARACHI: Country’s automobiles sale has posted a decline of 3.5 percent in the first six months of July-December 2016, while tractor sales rose 69 percent during this period.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data released on Tuesday, total car sales in the country went down 4.36 percent, whereas trucks, buses and tractors’ sales increased.

Total auto sales during this period were recorded at 122,347 vehicles, down 3.5 percent against 126,740 units sold during the corresponding period of the last year. A total of 85,901 cars were sold during the period under review, lower than 89,824 cars sold during the corresponding period of the last year.

In December 2016, a total of 14,024 cars were sold, almost flat against 14,019 cars in December 2015. The largest number of sale in the month of December was recorded in cars of 1300cc or above at 6,880 units, slightly above 5,571 units sold in the same period of the last year.

Toyota Corolla sales fell to 4,140 units in the month of December from 4,297 units in the same period of the last year, Honda cars — Civic and City — sales recorded a huge increase of 135 percent to 2,416 units, as compared to 1,028 units during the same period of the last year, while a total of 324 units of Suzuki Swift cars were sold in this category.

Analysts say that arrival of Honda Civic was the reason behind an increase in the sale of Honda cars and a decline in the sales of Toyota Corolla.

However, overall car sales were affected due to the import of the used cars in the country.

Under the category of 1,000cc, a total of 14,668 units of Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR were sold during the six months, up against 12,026 units sold last year, whereas only one unit of Hyundai Santro was sold in this period.

However, sales of 800cc to 1000cc cars Suzuki Mehran and Bolan decreased to 90,222 units in the six months period from 92,514 units last year.

A total of 3,881 buses and trucks were sold during July-December 2016, up against 2,645 units last year, the data revealed.

Farm tractors recorded a growth of 69 percent in sales to 20,933 units in the period under review as compared to 12,375 units during the same period of the last year.

A total of 422 LCVs in July-December 2016, vans and jeeps were sold against the sales of 205 units during the same period of 2015. This period saw a total sale of 11,427 pick-ups against 21,474 units sold during the corresponding period of 2015.

A total of 787,897 motorcycles and three wheelers were sold in July-December 2016 as compared to 651,338 units last year.

