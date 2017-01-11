Remittances slide 2.37pc to $9.458bln in first half of FY17

KARACHI: Remittances by overseas workers to their relatives back home fell 2.37 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal year of 2016/17 compared to the same period a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Pakistani diaspora sent home $9.458 billion during July-December period of FY17, compared with $9.688 billion in the same period of last fiscal year, the central bank data showed .

Contrary to the growth trend in the past few years, overseas Pakistanis remittances this year have fallen slightly. The decline comes amid an economic slowdown in the oil-rich Gulf region – a key source of remittance for the country.

The figure was widely expected by analysts. They predicted a year-on-year decline of 2-3 percent during July-December FY17 period.

Analyst said the prospect of further falls in remittances is a hindrance for the central bank as it seeks to support the economy against any sudden capital outflows. The country’s external balances are in a far better shape than three years back, still the central bank needs better reserves to keep rupee away from any tailspin, they added.

They said low oil prices are expected to negatively impact the income of Pakistanis working in the Gulf, “thus curbing their money transfers to the country.”

The central bank data showed that remittances came in at $1.584 billion in December 2016 against $1.616 billion in corresponding month of previous year.

Pakistan received $2.734 billion in remittances from Saudi Arabia in the first six month to December down from $2.895 billion a year earlier.

The data showed that remittances from United Arab Emirates (UAE) amounted to $2.117 billion, against $2.172 billion in July-December of the fiscal year 2016/17.

“Our estimates for the second quarter of the current fiscal year stays range bound with some support to come from the month of March and June (Ramazan),” Shiraz Zaidi, analyst at Arif Habib Limited, said. “We expect the second quarter remittances to clock in around $9.2 to 9.6 billion.”

She said the estimates can be further cut back given the recent proposal by Saudi government to impose taxation on overseas workers’ remittances. The kingdom has been the largest source for influx of remittances considering the last five years.

“On the flipside, with the recovery in oil as well as economic recovery witnessed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UK (United Kingdom) in the last couple of months could paint a slightly less bitter picture.”

0



0







Remittances slide 2.37pc to $9.458bln in first half of FY17 was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178190-Remittances-slide-237pc-to-9458bln-in-first-half-of-FY17/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Remittances slide 2.37pc to $9.458bln in first half of FY17" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178190-Remittances-slide-237pc-to-9458bln-in-first-half-of-FY17.